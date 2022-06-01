PHOTOS: Bellagio unveils summer ‘Jungle of Dreams’ display at Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Paying homage to the animal kingdom,” Bellagio has unveiled its new “Jungle of Dreams” display at the Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the new display features 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plans and flowers.

Designers of the display say that “Jungle of Dreams” takes visitors on a “journey through a magical place with moments of discovery and whimsy around every corner, as majestic animals gather to celebrate the coronation of the king of the jungle.”

Bellagio "Jungle of Dreams" display (MGM Resorts International)

As part of the attraction, guests will notice that in the background, birds can be heard chirping, crickets are singing, the wind softly blows and a lion roars as a soundtrack featuring the sounds of the jungle adds a “soothing layer” to the display.

“Reimagining the Conservatory for this new summer display was a dream come true for me. Working with the talented Bellagio horticulture team, we took a scene that is captivating, visual and dramatic and brought it to life as only Bellagio can,” said designer Ed Libby. “New elements, including LED screens, along with tropical plants, foliage and flowers from around the world provide a feast for the eyes to all who visit, transporting them to this very special space we created.”

Bellagio "Jungle of Dreams" display (MGM Resorts International)

“Jungle of Dreams” Display by The Numbers

120,000 individually placed rose petals on the zebras

10,000 working hours to create this spectacular show

9,275 plants in the display

2,500 preserved pampas plumes on the lion’s mane.

900 pounds of brown and golden flax seeds used to create the giraffes’ coats

360 feet of palm tree trunks throughout the display – the length of a football field

50 palm trees

28 animals

9 golden pineapples, the international symbol of hospitality

5 species of birds represented

1 jungle boat

Bellagio’s summer “Jungle of Dreams” display is available for viewing through Sept. 10. The Conservatory is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is free to the public.

Bellagio "Jungle of Dreams" display (MGM Resorts International)

