People living at Desert Paradise mobile home park say they need more time to find a new place to live

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The mobile home park located on North Las Vegas and Nellis boulevard closed Tuesday.

Though the closure of the park was slated for Tuesday, People were still at the park today and all for the same reason.

“I just want a little bit more time here,” said resident Diane Hansen. “Just until Friday. Friday we will be out. I just want more time.”

Residents said the notice to leave the park happened very quickly.

“I think that is the key if we had more time,” said resident Veronica Butler. " It is boom, boom, boom you got to get out of here.”

More time is what people are begging for at the mobile home park.

“We have no place to go,” Butler said.

Clark County said the mobile homes themselves are not safe and the property owner of the park does not have proper licensing and owes taxes forcing the park to close.

“The owner of the property has agreed to clean up the site this calendar year,” said public information officer from the county Erik Pappa. “If the owner does not follow through, we would take the appropriate steps at that time.”

People living at the park, rent their mobile homes for about $650 a month and said trying to find a place that has comparable rent rates is tough.

“I am on a fixed income because I am on disability, and we don’t have a vehicle, so it has been crazy,” Hansen said.

Housing in the current Las Vegas market is pricing out resident of the mobile home park.

“They are either too expensive or you don’t get calls back from places,’ Butler said. “It has really been frustrating.”

The county said tenants were first notified on February 16 by code enforcement that they would need to leave the property.

On May 10, code enforcement visited the property again with social services to offer assistance.

The county is providing funding to residents through the welfare set-aside program. Residents are being Relocated to the Rita suites as well as placing people into temporary housing while waiting on available long-term solutions.

“They couldn’t afford their rent here anyways so how are they going to go somewhere else and get an apartment,” Butler said.

36 households have received some sort of assistance through the county and three have not due to issues with background checks.

The county said there are a total of 28,000 mobile homes throughout Clark County, but they suspect most of them are currently occupied.

