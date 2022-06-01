Advertisement

Multiple hospitalized after industrial incident at Las Vegas Aces practice facility

Industrial incident at Aces practice facility in Henderson on Friday, May 27.
Industrial incident at Aces practice facility in Henderson on Friday, May 27.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple people suffered injuries after an industrial incident at the Las Vegas Aces practice facility under construction in Henderson.

The collapse happened on Friday, May 27 just before 5 p.m. at the facility near Raiders Way and Executive Terminal Drive in Henderson.

Henderson Fire Department said they were dispatched to the facility with a technical rescue team after a reported industrial accident. HFD said five people were transported to a hospital with “various injuries.”

Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that they were also investigating the accident at the Aces training facility. Nevada OSHA said four employees were involved in the incident.

Nevada OSHA said officials were dispatched to conduct an inspection and couldn’t release further details.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevada is the #4 state with the most legislation that protects trans youth
Perception Las Vegas, a museum for immersive and high-tech digital art installations, will...
Immersive, digital art museum to open on Las Vegas Strip
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Reno
Nevada State Parks free admission June 11
Free admission to Nevada State Parks on June 11