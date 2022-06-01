Multiple hospitalized after industrial incident at Las Vegas Aces practice facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple people suffered injuries after an industrial incident at the Las Vegas Aces practice facility under construction in Henderson.

The collapse happened on Friday, May 27 just before 5 p.m. at the facility near Raiders Way and Executive Terminal Drive in Henderson.

Henderson Fire Department said they were dispatched to the facility with a technical rescue team after a reported industrial accident. HFD said five people were transported to a hospital with “various injuries.”

Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that they were also investigating the accident at the Aces training facility. Nevada OSHA said four employees were involved in the incident.

Nevada OSHA said officials were dispatched to conduct an inspection and couldn’t release further details.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.