LVMPD investigates alleged deadly hit and run near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an apparent hit and run that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.

Lt. David Gordon said the fatal crash occurred in the 4400 block of Jones.

One pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the suspected driver was stopped a few miles away and is in custody.

Gordon told FOX5 Jones is currently closed in both directions between Rochelle and Harmon until approximately 8:00 a.m.

Metro recommends avoiding the area and expect traffic delays.

