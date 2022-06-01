Los Angeles Lakers to play 2 preseason games in Las Vegas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lakers fans in Las Vegas will be able to watch the team play without having to drive to Los Angeles.
The team on Wednesday announced its 2022 pre-season schedule, which includes two games in Las Vegas.
According to the schedule, the Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 5 at T-Mobile Arena. The Lakers will then play again the following night, Oct. 6, at T-Mobile Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.