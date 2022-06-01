Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers to play 2 preseason games in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4), forward Franz Wagner (22) and center Mo Bamba (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lakers fans in Las Vegas will be able to watch the team play without having to drive to Los Angeles.

The team on Wednesday announced its 2022 pre-season schedule, which includes two games in Las Vegas.

According to the schedule, the Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 5 at T-Mobile Arena. The Lakers will then play again the following night, Oct. 6, at T-Mobile Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both games start at 7 p.m.

