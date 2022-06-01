Los Angeles Lakers to play 2 preseason games in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lakers fans in Las Vegas will be able to watch the team play without having to drive to Los Angeles.

The team on Wednesday announced its 2022 pre-season schedule, which includes two games in Las Vegas.

According to the schedule, the Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 5 at T-Mobile Arena. The Lakers will then play again the following night, Oct. 6, at T-Mobile Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Mark your calendars, the 2022 pre-season schedule is out 📅#LakeShow x @Delta pic.twitter.com/wZOjnpJSX0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 1, 2022

