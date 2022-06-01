Las Vegas sees fastest employment growth in U.S. in last year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At the height of the pandemic, the Las Vegas economy was one of the hardest hit in the country, but new numbers show the metropolitan area has recovered faster than any other major city in the US. More people are working now in Las Vegas than before the pandemic and businesses like restaurants are having a hard time finding enough workers.

At Todd’s Unique Dining on Sunset Road, you will now find owner Todd Clore in the kitchen. While cooking is a passion, he is forced to work the line because the restaurant is short staffed.

“We are actively hiring, still,” Clore said.

For more than a year, it’s been a struggle to hire. The restaurant has not been fully staffed since pandemic restrictions lifted.

“It seems like people aren’t either interested in working, or aren’t in this area, or are just not in food and beverage anymore,” Clore said.

According to new statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, job losses in Spring 2020 were comparable to those of the Great Depression.

However, unlike prior recessions, the rebound was swift: over 60% of jobs lost returned a year later. Total employment in the U.S. is just a percentage point lower than the pre-COVID peak.

Las Vegas has bounced back in a big way. The Metro experienced more employment growth than anywhere else in the country between March 2021 and March 2022 up 12.6%, a 0.1% increase over the start of the pandemic.

“I am surprised that it came back as rapidly as it did,” Clore said.

From a near empty restaurant due to COVID-19 restrictions, to strong demand, Todd’s is now losing business because they can’t hire more staff.

“We went down to five days a week instead of six days a week, that is three more people I don’t have to hire because I can’t find them right now,” Clore said.

A year ago, FOX5 profiled Greek Chicken on Rainbow Boulevard which, according to a worker, is still closed on Sundays because they too cannot find enough staff and continue to have openings.

Clore said it is frustrating, he just wants to find people who want to work.

“We can help teach you. We would love to have you. We just need some hands,” Clore said.

According to new numbers, the industries with the biggest gains in Nevada in the last six months: construction, trade/transportation/utilities, and leisure/hospitality.

