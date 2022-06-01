Advertisement

Las Vegas police search for bar robbery suspect

Photo of alleged robbery suspect from LVMPD.(LVMPD)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect of an alleged robbery that took place on South Decatur early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from a victim at roughly 3:58 a.m.

The alleged robbery took place at a bar located near the 1800 block of South Decatur. Police say the suspect, pictured above, is described as a Black man, thin and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information can call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

