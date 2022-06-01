Las Vegas police respond to deadly hit and run near 215, Centennial Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on scene of a deadly hit and run that occurred at the intersection of Centennial Parkway & Shaumber Rd.

Lt. David Gordon told FOX5 News a passenger of one of the involved vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gordon said three other passengers were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other involved vehicle left the scene and was last seen walking westbound, according to the news release.

The intersection is closed in all directions.

LVMPD recommends avoiding the area or expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

