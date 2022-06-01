Immersive, digital art museum to open on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Perception Las Vegas, a museum for immersive and high-tech digital art installations, will debut on the Strip later this month.

According to a news release, Perception features a rotation of immersive digital art installations for guests to enjoy their favorite artists in new ways throughout the 17,000-square-foot-space.

In its June 10 debut, Perception will open with Leonardo: The Universal Man, which chronicles the life and works of Leonardo da Vinci.

The museum says the hour-long, three-part journey will “transport guests into the mind of the Renaissance master.”

As part of the exhibit, according to Perception, three 360-degree gallery exhibits will immerse guests in da Vinci’s works, studies and findings as an architect, engineer, alchemist, artist, philosopher and sculptor:

Grand Salon: Chapters of the Genius’ Life – On arrival, guests will enter a 28-foot-tall, four-wall theater where they journey to Renaissance-era Italy through da Vinci’s eyes, as chapters of his life unfold during a 35-minute film. Each wall of the theater will portray a different visual perspective of the same story as the narrative unfolds. Using advanced laser projection and transportive audio, guests will learn about da Vinci’s engineering and architectural feats as they take flight in his Flying Machine, stand in cathedrals digitally constructed through geometry and float through Tuscany on a parachute originally designed by the master himself.

Perception Las Vegas via Eyesupply (Perception Las Vegas via Eyesupply)

The Gallery: Mona Lisa’s Perception – In this gallery, guests will be greeted by Lisa del Giocondo – better known to the world as Mona Lisa. Accompanied by an original musical score, Mona Lisa tells the story of her impact on the world for more than 500 years as the best-known, most-visited, sung- and written-about image in the art world.

Perception Las Vegas via Eyesupply (Perception Las Vegas via Eyesupply)

Painting with Light: The Last Supper – As guests continue their digital voyage, they will be intrigued by this fresh take on one of da Vinci’s most legendary paintings during the Italian High Renaissance: The Last Supper. In a gallery with floor-to-ceiling, surround-sound LED walls, one of the world’s most famous works of art will come to life through an explosion of light, color, shape and sound.

Perception Las Vegas via Eyesupply (Perception Las Vegas via Eyesupply)

Tickets for Perception, which is located at 2780 South Las Vegas Boulevard, start at $39.50. The museum will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages.

For more information, visit: www.PerceptionLasVegas.com

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.