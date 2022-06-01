HELP of Southern Nevada partners with the Las Vegas Aviators for its 11th annual “HELP20″ Water Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -HELP of Southern Nevada began its 11th annual “HELP2O” Water Drive, benefitting the homeless community.

Running through the month of June, the organization will partner with the Las Vegas Aviators to further their initiative to collect as many water bottles as possible. Fans will be asked if they would like to donate to the HELP20 Cause while at the checkout.

“With scorching hot temperatures steadily rising, our local homeless community faces an even greater battle during these warm summer months”, said HELP of Southern Nevada Chief Community Relations Officer, Abby Quinn.

You can drop off bottled water at the organization’s Framing Hope Warehouse, located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road. It is open Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In addition to bottled water, you can donate online at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E342352&id=78

