Free admission to Nevada State Parks on June 11

(Nevada Division of State Parks)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents and visitors can enjoy free admission to state parks later this month.

“Discover Nevada State Parks” Day will be Saturday, June 11. It will also be free fishing day in the state.

“Nevada’s state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can view a 225 million old Ichthyosaur fossil at Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, take in the starry night skies at Ward Charcoal Ovens, or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at the Walker River State Recreation Area.”

It also allows visitors who are partaking in the passport challenge to add a stamp to their booklet while visiting any state park. Once someone has their passports stamped at 15 different parks, they get a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.

For more information about Nevada State Parks, please visit parks.nv.gov

