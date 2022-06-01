Forecast Outlook - 6/1/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we kick off the month of June, after another beautiful day Tuesday, reality will hit as temperature for start climbing back toward seasonal averages for the beginning of June.

We are expecting sunny skies with a forecasted high temperature of 91° in Las Vegas. Temperatures will only climb higher Thursday with a forecasted high temperature of 100° in Las Vegas.

As we get into the weekend, temperatures will back off slightly with breezy conditions each day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Dry conditions will persist for the entire forecast period as temperatures climb back into the low 100s by next Monday.

June is typically the driest month of the year in Las Vegas with a monthly average of just 0.04 inches of rain. June is also the sunniest month of the year. Fingers crossed for a good monsoon which typically starts in July.

