2 Las Vegas women dead after crash in Needles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two Las Vegas women died in a two-car crash on Monday — neither were wearing seatbelts.

The crash occurred around Needles, Calif. which is roughly 22 miles from Laughlin.

The CHP report said that the women, driving a Jeep in the right lane of Interstate 40, passed a Hyundai which was in the left lane. The women then began to merge into the left lane. According to the report, the left rear of the Jeep struck the right front of the Hyundai, causing both vehicles to slide out of control, leading to the Jeep rolling multiple times.

CHP said neither woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police said that both women sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the Hyundai sustained minor injuries.

CHP identified the women as Wittney Beckstead, 32, and Makelika Schnose, 35. Both were Las Vegas residents. Police said it is currently unknown if alcohol is a factor.

