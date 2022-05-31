Wait times to launch boats in Lake Mead shorter than many expected over Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Memorial Day weekend for many means taking the boat out on Lake Mead, but this year the options were much more limited. Hemenway Harbor, like it has been for several weeks, was the only launch ramp open at the lake due to dropping water levels.

“We read a bunch and thought it was going to be three or four hour waits,” Max Conde, visiting from Salt Lake City, said. “We were surprised, because there were only three or four boats ahead of us.”

“We were right there in and out, and we didn’t wait more than maybe 20 minutes,” Jennifer McKay, visiting from St. George, said.

However, that didn’t mean the lower water levels didn’t present other challenges for boaters.

“It’s so low even with the four wheel drive you’re like under water,” Henderson resident Cindy Fuller said of launching her boat.

The current launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor looks to be made of steel tubing, and no boats over 24 feet are supposed to use the two lanes. Some boaters said they saw some cutting it close.

“Launching stuff that’s over weight you’re going to ruin the ramp. The ramp is skating by on twigs and toothpicks,” Fuller said with a laugh.

McKay said her group was slightly off the dock, and hit the boats propeller on the rocks at the bottom, when they launched over the weekend.

Boaters said the lower levels mean you have to keep your eyes peeled out on the water.

“You got to watch out for sand bars. You got to be more alert,” Conde said.

Monday brought the best boating weather of the weekend since there was less wind. It seemed many that chose not to go out on the water went to the beach instead.

Willow Beach at Lake Mohave reached capacity for several hours, according to Lake Mead’s social media. It reopened later in the afternoon.

There is no timetable on when, or if other launch ramps could reopen this boating season.

