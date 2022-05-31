Report: Suspect fed information about gambler to nephew before Dotty’s robbery killing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The second suspect in the killing of a Dotty’s manager fed information to his nephew, leading to the incident, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

James Holmes and Samuel Schmid were arrested in connection with the death of Alicia Gibellina, a Dotty’s casino manager, who reportedly ran after a purse-snatcher and was run over by a vehicle.

The woman who had her purse stolen had won approximately $30,000 from jackpots that day, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said player card records showed that Holmes was in the Dotty’s gambling at the same time that the woman won a large jackpot, an arrest report for Holmes said.

A man matching Schmid’s description was seen inside the Dotty’s and taking the purse from the woman before getting in a black Mercedes and running over Gibellina, according to police.

Samuel Schmid (FOX5)

LVMPD said a records check showed that Schmid’s mother was the sister of Holmes’ girlfriend, the report said.

On May 24, Holmes was interviewed by police. Police said he tried to downplay his involvement at first, but eventually Holmes admitted he saw the woman win a large sum of money and relayed that information to his “nephew,” the report said. Holmes said he knew Schmid or someone else in his friend group would likely come and rob the person, the report said. Holmes left the Dotty’s prior to the incident, the report said.

Later when Schmid visited Holmes, Schmid admitted to running someone over while committing the robbery, an arrest report said. Holmes allowed Schmid to use Holmes’ phone, then Holmes drove Schmid to an apartment complex near Arizona Charlies and dropped him off.

Schmid reportedly gave Holmes $900 as a “finders fee,” the report said. Holmes saw Schmid once again before Schmid left town and took another $200 as an additional “fee,” the report said.

“Holmes acknowledged had he not alerted Schmid to [the victim’s] winnings, the robbery would have never occurred and Gibellina would likely be alive,” LVMPD said in the report.

Holmes was in court Tuesday morning. A preliminary hearing was set for July 20.

