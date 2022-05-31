Petco helps vaccinate Las Vegas Valley dogs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new initiative from Petco is helping get your dog vaccinated.

Petco is providing one million free pet vaccines to families across the country.

This Saturday commissioner Jim Gibson in partnership with The Animal Foundation and Heaven Can Wait is hosting a free vaccine clinic for dogs.

The event will be from 9 a.m. tp 1 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center at 4775 McLeod Dr.

Attendees will need to pre-register to have their dog receive both a DAPPV and rabies vaccination, and one free bag of dog food, while supplies last.

