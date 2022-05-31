Advertisement

Petco helps vaccinate Las Vegas Valley dogs

dog generic
dog generic(MGN / Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new initiative from Petco is helping get your dog vaccinated.

Petco is providing one million free pet vaccines to families across the country.

This Saturday commissioner Jim Gibson in partnership with The Animal Foundation and Heaven Can Wait is hosting a free vaccine clinic for dogs.

The event will be from 9 a.m. tp 1 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center at 4775 McLeod Dr.

Attendees will need to pre-register to have their dog receive both a DAPPV  and rabies vaccination, and one free bag of dog food, while supplies last.

You can sign up here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews to begin $305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project on Tuesday
Boaters said Memorial Day was smooth sailing at Lake Mead despite dropping water levels.
Wait times to launch boats in Lake Mead shorter than many expected over Memorial Day Weekend
Boaters said Memorial Day was smooth sailing at Lake Mead despite dropping water levels.
Fewer boaters on Lake Mead this Memorial Day as water levels continue to drop
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Largest Tesla charging station set to open in Barstow, CA