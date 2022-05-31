Advertisement

Man dead after North Las Vegas shooting

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after a shooting in North Las Vegas over the weekend.

North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas said officers were called to the 3300 block of Orr Avenue around 3:20 a.m. May 28 for reports of a shooting.

As officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

NLVPD said no suspect information is being released “to protect the integrity of the case.” Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

