Advertisement

Las Vegas police search for east valley robbery suspect

Photos of the suspect released by LVMPD.
Photos of the suspect released by LVMPD.(LVMPD)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store in the east valley.

According to police, the suspect entered a business on Monday, May 30 at approximately 11:23 a.m. near the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing between 150 to 160 pounds.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a brown shirt, black shorts, gray socks, black sandals and carrying a gray and black backpack.

The suspect entered the store and began concealing items, according to police.

When security approached the suspect, police said, “The suspect produced a sharp object and threatened security. The suspect then fled the store.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information to help locate the suspect, pictured above. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section can be reached at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seniors turned their tassels and entered into a new chapter at the MGM Grand arena.
CCSD holds graduation ceremony at MGM Grand arena
ccsd summer food
Witness reacts to fatal crash into apartment building
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Man dead after North Las Vegas shooting