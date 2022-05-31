Las Vegas police search for east valley robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store in the east valley.

According to police, the suspect entered a business on Monday, May 30 at approximately 11:23 a.m. near the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing between 150 to 160 pounds.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a brown shirt, black shorts, gray socks, black sandals and carrying a gray and black backpack.

The suspect entered the store and began concealing items, according to police.

When security approached the suspect, police said, “The suspect produced a sharp object and threatened security. The suspect then fled the store.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information to help locate the suspect, pictured above. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section can be reached at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.