Las Vegas locals create ‘Top Chef’ fantasy league

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a Thursday night in the Emerson household. Pizza is served, friends are sitting on the couches and Top Chef is airing on the television. However, this isn’t your typical friend get together. This group is competing in a Top Chef fantasy league and the stakes are high.

“I’d rather win and tick her off than lose and not ticker her off,” says Justin Emerson, the creator of this fantasy league and husband of Elaine Emerson. The woman he’s willing to tick off.

“He did cry a lot when my son was born, " Elaine said. “He may cry more if he loses Top Chef, " she adds laughing.

Top Chef fantasy is a lot like the fantasy football leagues millions of people play in, but instead of drafting quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, players pick chefs from the show. Your fantasy team racks up points every time one of your chefs wins a challenge, stays alive or does something to impress the judges. There’s one phrase you never want to hear on the show.

“Please pack your knives and go, then you’re ‘Ugh!’” Justin cries.

This local Top Chef fantasy league even has a player who facetimes in during the show from Minnesota. The players all agree that this league is fun, but competitive.

“I don’t like to be overly competitive just because my team is doing well,” said Ben Gotz. “I don’t like to rub it in people’s faces especially since my fiancé is also in the league.”

Smart man.

With the season finale of Top Chef airing this Thursday night, the pressure is on for our local Top Chef fantasy players too. The winner gets bragging rights and little else.

“So what does the winner get? Nothing!” Justin says laughing. “All the glory I guess.”

