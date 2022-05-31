Advertisement

Forecast Outlook - 5/31/22

By Ken Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:37 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we close out the month of May, we are looking for another day of below average temperatures and very pleasant conditions around Southern Nevada as high pressure slowly starts to build in to begin a warming trend.

Tuesday will be the last day in the 80s as we are looking for a high temperature of 87° which was the same is what we had yesterday. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 94° so we have been trending below average for the last few days.

That’s all about to change as temperatures will quickly warm up tomorrow and by Thursday, we’re looking for a forecast at high temperature of 100° in Las Vegas. As we look ahead at the long-term forecast, the region will remain under a dry Southwest flow leading to breezy conditions for the entire upcoming weekend.

No rain is forecasted for the foreseeable future and temperatures are expected to remain above average all the way into early next week.

Enjoy the last day of temperatures in the 80s.

