Advertisement

Drunk boater hits, kills 7-year-old girl at Arizona-California border

File photo of Buckskin Mountain State Park in Parker, Arizona.
File photo of Buckskin Mountain State Park in Parker, Arizona.(Buckskin Mountain State Park)
By David Baker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators believe a boater was drunk when he hit and killed a 7-year-old girl on the Colorado River at the Arizona-California border on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was swimming in the water near Buckskin State Park in Parker, Arizona, when 37-year-old Arthur Garcia hit her. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

SBCSD said Garcia was arrested on one charge of boating under the influence that resulted in an injury, a felony. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Deputy Bryant Moore or Deputy Brian Weck of the Colorado River Station at (760) 326-9200.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

dog generic
Petco helps vaccinate Las Vegas Valley dogs
Crews to begin $305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project on Tuesday
Boaters said Memorial Day was smooth sailing at Lake Mead despite dropping water levels.
Wait times to launch boats in Lake Mead shorter than many expected over Memorial Day Weekend
Boaters said Memorial Day was smooth sailing at Lake Mead despite dropping water levels.
Fewer boaters on Lake Mead this Memorial Day as water levels continue to drop
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Largest Tesla charging station set to open in Barstow, CA