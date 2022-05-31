Advertisement

Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.

The case was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham since his appointment three years ago to search for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The verdict represents a setback for Durham’s work, especially since Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was sweeping wrongdoing by the FBI.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment education assistance helps Las Vegas employees with student loan repayment, tuition
An 18-month-old boy was killed in a Pittsburgh drive-by shooting. (KDKA, SNAPSHOT OF VICTIM...
18-month-old child killed in drive-by shooting
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Motion filed to dismiss charges against Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy