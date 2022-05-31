Advertisement

CCSD announces raise in starting salary for teachers

By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a news conference Tuesday, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced they would be raising the starting salary for teachers.

According to Dr. Jara, CCSD will raise the starting salary from $43,000 to $50,115.

Jara noted it was the first raise in starting pay for teachers since 2015.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

