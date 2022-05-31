Caesars Entertainment education assistance helps Las Vegas employees with student loan repayment, tuition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Tuesday announced an expanded education assistance program that will help Las Vegas team members with student loan debt repayment and tuition, among other offerings.

According to a news release, the new “All-in On Education” program will help the company’s nearly 50,000 eligible team members. Caesars says the program includes student loan debt repayment options, tuition assistance, scholarship opportunities for employees’ dependents and a 529 college savings plan.

Caesars says the “All-in On Education” program is available to eligible full and part-time team members.

According to Caesars, highlights of the program include:

An expansion of tuition assistance up to $5,250 annually for team members.

A list of in-network school providers who offer low to no cost education opportunities with partner schools, plus academic advisory resources.

A new student loan debt repayment up to $5,250 annually for team members.

A 529 college savings plan which provides tax advantage funding options for team members to save for their dependents’ education expenses.

The Don Carano Legacy Scholarship, which is a scholarship for dependents of team members offering up to $20,000 over four years to multiple recipients. The scholarship was created in honor of founder Don Carano as a tribute to his passion for the gaming industry and the family values shared by all team members.

“We believe in the power and potential of our Team Members, and we know that in helping them achieve their educational goals, we can shape the future of our company and the communities in which we operate,” said Stephanie Lepori, Chief Administrative and Accounting Officer, Caesars Entertainment. “Our expanded education assistance program, All-In On Education, will support our Team Members on their educational journey. Whether they’re paying off student loans, working their way through school, or tackling an advanced degree, we want our Team Members to know that we are right alongside them every step of the way.”

