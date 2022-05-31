Advertisement

Boyd Gaming to host job fair June 7

An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming will interview candidates for approximately 150 positions on Tuesday afternoon.

The company is hiring for positions such as housekeeping, security officers, room reservations agents and various dining positions.

Job offers will be extended immediately during the fair, according to a release. The event will take place at The Orleans Hotel and Casino ballrooms on Tuesday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 4p.m. Parking at The Orleans is free to the public.

Those who are hired can expect to work at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, or Boyd Gaming Room Reservations. Candidates should bring official identification, a resume and dress professionally. Drug tests will be conducted at the event.

Job seekers can apply for available positions at boydcareers.com

