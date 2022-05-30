People in Boulder City gathered at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial cemetery in to honor our fallen heroes.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of people and flags filled the veterans cemetery in Boulder City to honor those that died while serving for our country.

Airplanes from the Boulder City veterans pilot group flew over the cemetery courtyard, posting the colors, to the singing of the national anthem

The Memorial Day service at the Southern Nevada veteran’s cemetery in Boulder City was nothing less than a traditional ceremony to honor those who died in battle.

“It is just so nice that everyone came out today and celebrated and honored our vets,” said Las Vegas resident Danielle Gallant.

Gallant and her two sons came to the cemetery to honor their grandfather who served as a captain in the Navy.

“He passed away actually right here at the veteran’s home,” Gallant said. “They took such good care of him, so we come here and honor him.”

She said most importantly, today is a day where her kids can continue to learn about the importance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving for our country.

“I think it is important for them to understand and see visually,’ Gallant said. “You see these flags and it is one thing to talk about it. Soldiers have died for our freedoms, but it is a whole other thing to see the sea of flags.”

Governor Steve Sisolak spoke to veterans and community members during the ceremony, alongside the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in service and duty to our country.

“It is ceremonies like this one, the spirit of Nevadans who died while serving us in the military lives on,’ Sisolak said.

A veteran who served in the Air Force said friends that he served with are buried at the cemetery in Boulder City and he remembers and honors his friends along with other fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

“A million dead fellow troops over the course of our history to remember why we serve our county and what this country would be if there weren’t people like us who continue to do this,” said veteran Victor Mass.

Volunteers said over 33,000 flags were placed at the cemetery this year and all the flags are being removed Monday afternoon.

