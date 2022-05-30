Las Vegas area residents cashing in by renting out pools, backyards this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a first of its kind - renting out your own pool or extravagant backyard. Locals are taking advantage of a relatively new service at their fingertips. The app is called Swimply and is the first online marketplace for pool sharing!

Swimply is an online platform for pool sharing that connects owners of private pools with people looking to get their hands on one. The app allows non-pool owners access to an otherwise inaccessible luxury while allowing pool owners to earn an effortless, substantial income from their underutilized pools.

According to Swimply, an estimated 96 percent of Americans do not have access to a pool.

“The shifting mindset from younger generations about ownership is a huge contributor to increased growth of the Swimply marketplace,” said Asher Weinberger, co-founder and COO of Swimply.

Southern Nevadans are using the new concept to bring in the extra cash.

North Las Vegas residents John Truman and his family came across the Swimply app after wanting others to experience their backyard.

He said the backyard is being used a little more now.

Truman tells FOX5 he’s open to allowing strangers who might not get to enjoy a pool.

“We try to stay out of sight, out of mind. I think it gives people more comfort if we’re not like trying to see what’s going on all the time. So a lot of times we’ll either go somewhere else in the house and hang out in the garage or you know, we run errands and stuff. I mean, we pretty much tell them to make themselves feel at home as they come and use the backyard here,” Truman explained.

The Truman’s backyard got plenty of use over Memorial Day weekend. The family said they booked guests all weekend long.

More details on the service:

The average hourly price is $45

Pool owners earn about $5,000 to $10,000 per month on average

In all, about 1 million people have used Simply rentals in 200,000 hours of bookings

Pools available across each state and Canada

For more information or if you’re interested in renting out your backyard visit here.

