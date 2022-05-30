Henderson police say shooting on freeway Sunday involved rival motorcycle gangs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday confirmed that a shooting that occurred Sunday on the northbound U.S.-95 Freeway at College Drive involved members of rival motorcycle gangs.

According to a news release, the preliminarily investigation indicates that those involved are all members or affiliates of rival “Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMG’s),” the Hells Angels and the Vagos.

Henderson police say arriving officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Six total victims were transported to a local hospital, two of which were in critical condition. A seventh person arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was confirmed to be involved in the incident, police said.

Investigators identified three suspects involved in the incident: Richard Devries, 66, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26. Police say the three men were taken into custody and booked into Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

6 counts Attempt Murder with a Deadly Weapon

6 counts Battery with use of a Deadly Weapon causing Substantia Bodily Harm(criminal gang enhancement)

6 counts Disharge Gun at/into Occupied Structure/Vehicle (criminal gang enhancement)

1 count Conspiracy to Commit Murder with Deadly Weapon

Authorities said it is continues to be an open investigation, and no further details will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

