LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Kola Street.

@HendersonNVPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of Kola Street



Media staging: Linden Street and Metropolitan Drive



HPD Captain Kirk Moore will provide a briefing statement at 10:50am pic.twitter.com/dRPA33fzLo — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) May 30, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.

