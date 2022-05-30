Advertisement

Gas prices hit yet another record high during Memorial Day weekend

Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer paid just over $100 for gas at a service station Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Millions of Americans traveling this holiday weekend are being greeted by unprecedented prices at the gas pump.

The national average for regular gasoline rose to a fresh record of $4.62 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That’s up by a penny from Sunday and 44 cents more expensive than a month ago.

Gas prices are up sharply from last Memorial Day, when they averaged $3.05 a gallon, according to AAA.

Seven states are now averaging $5-a-gallon gas, with the latest being Illinois (rounded up from $4.996). New York and Arizona are just pennies away from hitting that milestone. And there are no states where gas prices average less than $4.10 a gallon.

In spite of high prices, AAA estimates that 34.9 million people are traveling by car this holiday weekend, up 4.6% from last year.

Even after adjusting for inflation, gas prices are very elevated.

Real (that is, inflation-adjusted) gas prices haven’t been this high heading into Memorial Day weekend since 2012, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The all-time high for average inflation-adjusted gas prices was set in June 2008 at $5.38 a gallon.

Soaring gas prices reflect strong demand as people ramp up their summer travel plans and sluggish supply caused by a confluence of factors, including disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and the fact that both the United States and OPEC are pumping less oil than before Covid-19.

Another factor: After a series of retirements, US refineries are having trouble keeping up with surging demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Summer travel is heating up, especially via the friendly skies
FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days"
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
LIVE: Biden honors fallen soldiers at Arlington
This May 6, 2006 file photo shows two cyclists riding along the 13-mile-long scenic drive at...
Nevada is the #1 state with the most land owned by the federal government
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school