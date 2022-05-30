Forecast Outlook - 5/30/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wind speeds are dropping significantly Memorial Day. Expect morning breezes 15-25 MPH to diminish after sunrise with a nice cool daytime high of 83 degrees.

The passage of a cold front will also make Monday the coolest day of the week, running about 10 degrees below normal. The low responsible for the gusty conditions is pushing east the next few days.

As it moves out high pressure builds in and will push our daytime temperatures into the upper 90′s or possibly approaching triple digits by Thursday. High temperatures will cool off once again by next weekend as we drop into the mid-90′s. Still no rain in sight.

