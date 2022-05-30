Forecast Outlook-5/29/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Finally looks like we are going to be seeing the strong winds tapering off after a gusty Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wind speeds are dropping significantly Memorial Day.

The passage of a cold front will also make Monday the coolest day of the week....running about 10 degrees below normal.

The low responsible for the gusty conditions is pushing east the next few days. In it’s wake we see high pressure build and push our daytime temperatures into the upper 90′s or possibly in the triple digits by Thursday.

The high temperatures will cool off once again by next weekend as we drop into the mid-90′s.

Still no rain in sight.

The UV Index is 9 or very high.

