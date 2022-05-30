Crews to begin $305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews on Tuesday will kick off the massive, $305 million Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange project near the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says that the Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue interchange “serves as one of the main getaways to the resort corridor and provides an essential connection for some of the Las Vegas Valley’s largest employment centers.”

According to a news release, as part of the project, the 60-year-old Tropicana Avenue bridge will be replaced, the existing flyover will be replaced, new HOV ramps will be added and the separation of through traffic on Dean Martin Drive from the Tropicana Avenue intersection.

NDOT says the “most impactful work” on the project will begin in early 2023, when the north side of the Tropicana bridge is demolished and rebuilt. This portion of the project is expected to run until fall of 2023.

As part of the project, officials say that beginning in the summer of 2024, Dean Martin Drive will be realigned to travel under Tropicana. “Eliminating the traffic signals at Tropicana and Dean Martin will greatly improve traffic flow,” NDOT says.

The release states that construction is expected to be completed in 2024. The project is estimated to support 4,664 jobs.

The I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project is expected to cost $305 million to complete and will be funded with help from the president’s Infrastructure Law, the release states.

