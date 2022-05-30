Advertisement

Allegiant begins nonstop service between Las Vegas and Florida

FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, an Allegiant Air jetliner flies by the Luxor Resort &...
FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, an Allegiant Air jetliner flies by the Luxor Resort & Casino after taking off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)(David Becker | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents visiting the Magic Kingdom and other attractions in the Sunshine State have another travel option available, as Allegiant Airlines announced new, nonstop service between Las Vegas and Sanford, Florida.

According to a news release, Allegiant on May 27 began nonstop flights from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB).

“We couldn’t be happier to connect two world-class tourism destinations just in time for summer travel,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Our new nonstop service between Sanford and Las Vegas means more affordable flight options for leisure travelers.”

Allegiant says the new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found online at allegiant.com.

