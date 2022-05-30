6 injured after shooting on US 95, Horizon in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Six people were injured after a shooting on the highway in Henderson Sunday.

Henderson Police said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. on U.S. 95 and Horizon Drive. The shooting occurred on the highway, HPD said.

Sunrise Hospital confirmed that six people were transported in connection with the shooting, one of which suffered critical injuries.

HPD said the suspect involved was still outstanding.

U.S. 95 was closed from Horizon to Boulder Highway as well as Horizon from Pacific to U.S. 95 as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

