Advertisement

6 injured after shooting on US 95, Horizon in Henderson

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Six people were injured after a shooting on the highway in Henderson Sunday.

Henderson Police said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. on U.S. 95 and Horizon Drive. The shooting occurred on the highway, HPD said.

Sunrise Hospital confirmed that six people were transported in connection with the shooting, one of which suffered critical injuries.

HPD said the suspect involved was still outstanding.

U.S. 95 was closed from Horizon to Boulder Highway as well as Horizon from Pacific to U.S. 95 as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days"
FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Summer travel is heating up, especially via the friendly skies
Air travel headaches are impacting spring vacations. Hundreds of flights were cancelled over...
Travel Experts: Trip insurance more important than ever this summer
Gas pumps in Primm on March 3, 2022.
Smooth Memorial Day weekend travel at Nevada-California stateline