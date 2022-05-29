Forecast Outlook-5/29/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We can’t seem to get a break from the wind.

Since the start of spring we have seen day after day and week after week of windy conditions and this Memorial Day Weekend is no exception.

The Red Flag Warning in place from noon until 8 PM Saturday will be back Sunday. Red flag means a wildfire risk is a very real possibility if a fire breaks out. The wind is forecast to gust over 30 MPH in some parts of southern Nevada Sunday.

Sunday also marks the beginning of a few days with daytime highs in the 80′s.

We won’t high the 90′s until mid-week and potentially 100 degrees by Thursday before seeing the temperatures dipping slightly on Friday.

There is still no rain in the forecast as we have hit the driest stage of the year for our area.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

