Forecast Outlook-5/29/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Low pressure continues to slide into our area for day two of the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal.

The big change you’ll notice to start Sunday, allot of dust in the atmosphere which is reducing visibility on the roads.

The Red Flag Warning will be back Sunday from noon until 8 PM. The combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions are create a fire danger risk.

Sunday evening temperatures will be comfortable and it will be even cooler Memorial Day.

The low pushing the cooler air into the valley will drop our high into the low to mid 80′s Monday.

By Tuesday we start to see temperatures head in the other direction and by Thursday we could hit 100 degrees.

There is no rain in site for our area.

Even with the dust the UV Index is very high Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.