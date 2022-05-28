Travel Experts: Trip insurance more important than ever this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Summer travel is heating up heading into Memorial Day weekend, and experts say 2022 is presenting unique challenges for travelers.

“From business to leisure to wedding, and sports travel is all really ramped up,” Michelle Jezycki with Six Point Travel said.

However, it’s different than 2019 because airlines are scaling back due to lack of pilots and flight attendants. Airlines are calling it industry challenges.

For example, Delta announced this week it’s cutting 100 flights a day over the summer and JetBlue said it’s cut close to 10% of its summer schedule.

“I think the best thing to do at this point is to really rely more so this year than any on travel insurance,” Jezycki said.

Jezycki said peace of mind is more important than ever with the number of flight cancellations and travel challenges. She recommends purchasing travel insurance sooner rather than later.

“If it’s close to your departure date they’re going to think you have something you need to cover so your premium is going to be higher,” Jezycki said.

International travel and cruises are ramping back up while COVID-19 numbers climb. Depending on where you are in the world, Americans can get stuck quarantining oversees.

“You really want to make sure you’ve done your homework if you’ve booked yourself,” Jezycki said. “ Then find out what those repercussions are should someone in your party test positive.”

Jezycki said insurance can also cover hotel stays for your quarantine, and there are many different levels of travel insurance.

“There is a cancel for any reason package, which we’re seeing a great increase in this year. Basically, no questions asked for the most part.

The travel agent said it will also be important to be patient while traveling and have a mindset that something could go wrong.

