Southern Nevada law enforcement targets unsafe drivers this Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Law enforcement is teaming up across Southern Nevada for an enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day weekend. Their goal is to get unsafe drivers off the roads and prevent fatal crashes.

It is the beginning of what’s known as the “100 Deadliest Days.” From Memorial Day until Labor Day, there is traditionally a spike in traffic fatalities especially among younger drivers.

During that period in 2021, there were 57 deaths in Southern Nevada. That’s about one every other day.

Zero Fatalities Nevada is launching a new campaign against drunk driving. The group reports impaired driving is the number one cause of motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“Call a friend. Call a cab. There are so many different options out there: taxi, Uber, Lyft… stay off the road if you are impaired,” said Lt. Bryan Zink with the Clark County School District Police Department.

The North Las Vegas Police Department shared a picture on social media of a breathalyzer where the driver blew a .297 at the scene of a crash this week. His blood alcohol was three and a half times the legal limit. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

NLVPD wrote: “Please... We beg you... Stop drinking and driving.”

Lt. Zink asks you tell those you love they can always call you for a sober ride.

“Have that conversation with your kid. ‘Hey, you know you are a kid, you may make a dumb decision, you may make a mistake. Call me. Call me. Call me. Call me. I will come pick you up.’ Have that conversation,” Lt. Zink said.

Friday through Monday at 6 p.m. you can use the code “SMARTRIDE2022″ for $5 off one ride from Lyft to help get home safely. That offer is valid in the Southern NV region.

In addition to drunk drivers, law enforcement teams will be out looking for speeders and distracted drivers during the holiday weekend.

