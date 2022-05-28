Advertisement

Smooth Memorial Day weekend travel at Nevada-California stateline

Gas pumps in Primm on March 3, 2022.
Gas pumps in Primm on March 3, 2022.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some of the highest gas prices in Southern Nevada are on I-15, just a few miles from the Golden State in Primm.

FOX5 spoke with travelers hitting the road despite record high gas prices.

Bill Powell was traveling with his motorhome trailer from El Dorado Hills, California, a city just East of Sacramento.

“My first fill up was over $300,″ Powell said.

For the most part the trip down California was uneventful and smooth sailing, but Powell feels for those who can’t afford to travel like him.

“I’m in a position at least to pay for them I really feel sorry for people who are you know living paycheck to paycheck obviously,” Powell said.

Mario Martinez from Southern California was filling up at Chevron in Primm.

“$153 for 23 gallons. I used to be able to fill it up with $85 when I first bought it,” Martinez said.

