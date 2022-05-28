Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting

FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North...
FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:22 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a suburb west of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that police say a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin.

Police say the 34-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition while the 31-year-old woman was shot in the elbow and in good condition.

Authorities say a third person was also struck by gunfire and is in good condition.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days"
FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Summer travel is heating up, especially via the friendly skies
Air travel headaches are impacting spring vacations. Hundreds of flights were cancelled over...
Travel Experts: Trip insurance more important than ever this summer
National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Leadership...
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains