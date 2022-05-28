Advertisement

Forecast Outlook-5/28.22

FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The big weather story for us this weekend will be wind along with seasonal temperatures Saturday and below seasonal temperatures on Sunday.

A broad area of low pressure is sliding south and embedded inside this low will be some windy conditions, enough so that we have a red flag warning in place both Saturday and Sunday. The lack of rain and the dry conditions make the forecast ideal for a fire to get out of control quickly if one breaks out.

The trough and embedded shortwave will cool us down several degrees Sunday with wind again being as issue.

Memorial Day will be the coolest of the three day weekend with temperatures dropping another few degrees. The winds should be lighter Monday.

By Tuesday temperatures begin the swing back to seasonal conditions.

By Thursday our high climbs to 100 degrees before dropping a few degrees on Friday.

The UV Index for Saturday 9 which is very high.

There is no rain in our forecast.

