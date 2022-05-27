Advertisement

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ turns children’s classic into horror

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (Jagged Edge Productions/ITN STUDIOS via CNN)
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (Jagged Edge Productions/ITN STUDIOS via CNN)(Jagged Edge Productions/ITN STUDIOS via CNN)
By CNN and Lisa Respers France
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- This isn’t your childhood Winnie the Pooh.

Horror fans are buzzing about an apparent forthcoming film which looks to take the children’s story and makes it way more scary.

There are scant details about the film, with a tagline of “A horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Pooh,” according to its IMDB page.

The film is written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Photos on the site, which include what appears to be a menacing version of Piglet, were enough to get people interested.

The cast includes Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott and Maria Taylor.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3540 Tobias Lane (Corcoran Global Living)
PHOTOS: Shaq lists Las Vegas mansion on market for $3M
Corcoran Global Living
Shaq's Las Vegas mansion on market for $3M
Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve
Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas to permanently close
The Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, September 27, 2015 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Paul A....
Life is Beautiful to hold music competition for Las Vegas artists