PHOTOS: Shaq lists Las Vegas mansion on market for $3M

3540 Tobias Lane (Corcoran Global Living)
3540 Tobias Lane (Corcoran Global Living)(Corcoran Global Living)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend — and DJ — Shaquille O’Neal has put his sprawling Las Vegas mansion on the market.

According to representative for the property, the completely remodeled, 5,900-square-foot estate is listed for $3,000,000.

The property, located at 3540 Tobias Lane, is situated on over an acre of land with a privately gated entrance.

Among other amenities, the four bedroom - four bathroom home features a chefs’ kitchen, putting green, brand new pool and more.

For more information on the property, corcorangl.com/properties/3540-tobias-lane-las-vegas-nv-89120/353840572

