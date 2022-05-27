NLVPD: Man shot by officer refused to drop weapon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was injured following an officer involved shooting in a residential neighborhood on East Fawn Hedge near Ann, Losee early Wednesday morning.

Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said North Las Vegas Police dispatch received seven calls from other residents concerned about hearing a possible violent altercation inside a residence.

911 operators also received a call from the victim saying his son held a gun to his head and then fired three rounds into the air, according to police.

Before officers arrived, the son, later identified as 37-year-old Armando Gutierrez-Salinas, fled the scene through neighbors’ backyards police said.

Cuevas told FOX5 an uniformed officer then caught up with the man.

The news release stated North Las Vegas police told the suspect to drop the gun but the suspect did not comply forcing an officer to fire one time at the man.

Gutierrez-Salinas was transported to University Medical Center and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect is being booked on a slew of charges:

Assault on protected person with a deadly weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon; prohibited person in possession of firearm

Possession of stolen property

3 counts of discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered

Carrying concealed weapon without a permit

Domestic battery violence with a deadly weapon/elderly victim

The police department conducted a search on Gutierrez-Salinas revealing he has prior criminal history for attempted possession of altered rifle, DUI, possession of controlled substance, possession of stun gun by ex-felon, domestic battery, and other charges out of California.

No officers were injured in the incident.

North Las Vegas police said the investigation is ongoing.

NLVPD protocol states the officer involved will be identified within 72 hours and is currently on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

