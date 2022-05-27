Newly exposed lake levels at Lake Mead cause safety concerns for Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials at Lake Mead said they are expecting it to be very busy this weekend at Hemenway Harbor.

Signs are already posted that say you can expect up to four hour wait times.

Because of these long wait times, people will go on the outskirts of the designated boat launches and will get stuck on newly exposed shorelines that is caused by low lake levels.

Lake Meads division chief David Alberg said it may look sturdy but these spots have 80 years’ worth of saturation so your cars, boats and even people will sink into it and get stuck

He said if a vehicle gets stuck, park rangers will help get people out but it is up to the owner to get their vehicle or boat out which can cost thousands of dollars and can cause significant damage to your property.

He said your best bet is to just be patient in wait in line.

“We will make sure that we are looking out for their lives and making sure that they are safe and make sure that no one is stuck out in the mud for hours and hours but that also puts a big burden on the park service,” said Alberg. “While we are working to take care of those one or two individuals, that is a ranger that is not out somewhere else making sure that people are safe and enjoying the park.”

Alberg said the only boat launch that will be open this weekend is Hemenway harbor and both lanes will be open.

He also said there will be extra park rangers out patrolling this weekend to make sure that people are not trying to take alternate routes to avoid the lines and getting stuck.

