Nevada State Police investigate three car crash on US-95
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a crash involving three vehicles on the Craig southbound US-95 on-ramp.
One driver a male adult was partially ejected and transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.
NSP currently has a hard closure in place on the US95/Craig SB on-ramp.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.
