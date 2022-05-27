Nevada State Police investigate three car crash on US-95

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a crash involving three vehicles on the Craig southbound US-95 on-ramp.

One driver a male adult was partially ejected and transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

NSP currently has a hard closure in place on the US95/Craig SB on-ramp.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.