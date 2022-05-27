Advertisement

Nevada State Police investigate three car crash on US-95

At approximately 8:30 A.M three vehicles were involved in a crash at US95/Craig SB on ramp.
At approximately 8:30 A.M three vehicles were involved in a crash at US95/Craig SB on ramp.(RTC)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a crash involving three vehicles on the Craig southbound US-95 on-ramp.

One driver a male adult was partially ejected and transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

NSP currently has a hard closure in place on the US95/Craig SB on-ramp.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of Tesla.
Nevada among states with the most electric vehicles
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Busiest times of day for security check at Las Vegas airport, other major airports
The 19th Annual Float Like A Duck™, a water safety public awareness campaign, is Saturday, May...
19th annual Float Like A Duck campaign returns
Clark County makes changes to flashing yellow arrows
Clark County makes changes to left turns on flashing yellow arrows