Motorcyclist killed, another injured following crash near Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a crash involving two motorcyclist Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to intersection of Stewart Avenue and 16th Street for crash involving two motorcycles. Police said motorcyclists failed to negotiate the roadway and both crash off the road.

One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed is likely a factor in the crash.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the motorcycle rider’s identity once next of kin has been notified.

Stewart Avenue and 16th Street were closed while police conducted their investigation.

