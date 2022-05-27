Life is Beautiful to hold music competition for Las Vegas artists

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas artists will have a chance to perform on the Life is Beautiful stage in 2022 via a new competition hosted by the festival.

The “Road to Life is Beautiful - Locals Edition” competition will allow Las Vegas musicians to perform virtually for fans across the world. Fans will then vote on their favorite sets.

The top 15 local acts will be invited to compete at an in-person “Battle of the Bands”-style event, where then six will be selected to perform on the Rising Stars Stage at the 2022 Life is Beautiful festival Sept. 16-18.

To enter the online competition, Las Vegas musicians are encouraged to go to go.sessions.live/LIB2022 and sign up. After filling out the required information, artists can upload a performance video. Then artists will receive a private invite to schedule their live stream during the online contest weekends on June 16-20 and June 23-27.

“We are thrilled for the Rising Stars Stage to return to the festival this year,” head of music & programming for Life is Beautiful Craig Asher Nyman said. “Giving local musicians the opportunity to perform at this year’s event - while being discovered by fans from around the world on Sessions’ platform - is really exciting. We look forward to the performances, and we can’t wait to welcome six Las Vegas artists to the lineup this fall.”

The top five acts with the most votes after the virtual competition will secure their spots at the in-person competition taking place at The Space on July 22-23. A group of judges will then select the ten remaining spots.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.