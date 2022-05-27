Las Vegas brewery CraftHaus partners with UNLV to serve new ale ‘Rebel Spirit’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wyndee and Dave Forrest are alumni of UNLV’s school of Hospitality. When the couple were students, they said they didn’t know they’d eventually begin a career in the beer industry. Now the owners of CraftHaus have created the official beer of UNLV called Rebel Spirit.

“A crisp golden ale,” Wyndee described the beer. “It’s light, refreshing and it’s meant for tailgating. And [the name] spirit sung to us, because you always have the rebel spirit inside of you guiding the way.”

The creation is over a year in the making, and now Rebel Spirit is on tap at CraftHaus.

“You’re a rebel for life if you’re an alumni, and we’ll even take non alumni as well,” Wyndee said.

The new ale will be served at all events at Thomas and Mack Center. Forrest said it’s possible it will be served at Allegiant Stadium too.

However, the partnership with their alma mater also includes giving back to students in the school of hospitality starting next school year.

CraftHaus will welcome students to their Henderson brewery to learn about beer science. That includes how it’s crafted in their lab, and even management skills.

“If we can give students a real life look of hands on what hospitality can mean after they graduate, then we’re proud of that,” Forrest said.

The Forrest’s also want to help grow the beer scene in the valley.

“Las Vegas is poised to be the next beer tourist destination, and we can also enhance that to make sure all of the brewers that could potentially come out of a UNLV brewing school are of the best caliber,” Forrest said.

Wyndee said it’s a big honor that they don’t take lightly.

Rebel Spirit is officially released Friday. It will be available right away at both CraftHaus locations. It will also be available at several other bars in town including Crown and Anchor.

